CDA issues new policy for advance payment to employees

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued new policy for grant of House Building Advance, Motor Cycle Advance and Motor Car Advance to employees. This policy has been enforced in the Authority with effect from July 01, 2017. New policy is introduced to ensure transparency and merit in granting these advances to CDA employees.

Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirrzada has said that present CDA Administration is trying to bring administrative proceedings in CDA under umbrella of rules. Steps have been taken to ensure merit and transparency in all administrative affairs. He said in the past the advances were not being given on seniority basis which affected deserving employees. He said that in future House Building, Motor Car and Motor Cycle advances would be purely given as per new policy.

The CDA Board in its meeting held on 21.04.2017 approved the policy for grant of house building, motor car and motor cycle advances in the applicable to CDA employees. According to the policy House building, motor car and motor cycle advance shall be disbursed purely on seniority basis. The minimum length of service for house building, motor car and motor cycle advance for both gazzeted and non-gazzeted employees will be 10 years and these advances will avail house building, motor car and motor cycle advance facility once in his/her entire service.

According to new policy, funds for house building, motor car and motor cycle advance will be allocated separately for gazzeted and non gazzeted employees i.e 75% for non-gazzeted 25 % for gazzeted employees . The budget for these advances will be allocated twice a year i.e 50% from 1st July to 31st July and 50% from 1st December to 31st December of each calendar year.