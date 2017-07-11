CDA gears up anti-encroachment operation

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Enforcement Directorate to gear up the anti-encroachment drive in the city without any pressure. Operations should be carried out all over the city without any discrimination.

Encroachments in all types particularly along the roads not only cause hindrance to general public but also damaging the beauty of the city. Therefore, strict action be ensured and a vigilant monitoring system be devised to completely curb the menace of encroachments from the city, he added.

Acting upon the directions of the Mayor, Enforcement Directorate of CDA has continued gigantic operation at different areas along the IJP road.

During this grand operation, staff of Enforcement Directorate removed several fixed and moveable encroachments from Rawalpindi side right of way of IJP road opposite sector I-12. During this operation, more than 50 damaged vehicles and 07 containers removed from Estate land and retrieved from the illegal occupants.

During this operation, 04 illegal shops, 06 sheds and one store room demolished and got vacated estate land.