CDA facilitating growth of commercial activities in capital: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Longstanding issues of Islamabad Builders are being addressed in prompt manner. Building Plans of Commercial Buildings in Islamabad are also being approved without delay.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Builders Association. The meeting was held at CDA’s headquarters on Tuesday. Senior Officers of CDA’s Building Control Section, Estate Management Directorate, Planning Wing and Member Planning & Design, Asad Mehboob Kiani were attended the meeting as well.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz on the occasion said that CDA is facilitating the growth of commercial activities in Islamabad.

For this purpose all the relevant formations of the authority have been directed to formulate time frame for approval of building plans and disposal of other relevant issues. Commercial constructions on auctioned plots offered expansion of commercial activities along with generation of employment.

Concerned formations of the CDA have directed to abounded red tapeism and nepotism in disposal of official duties. Policies to this effect are being introduced. We are in process of restoring credibility of CDA.

Realizing sincerity of our efforts business community is now investing in CDA related activities instead of private.

CDA’s last auction of commercial plots was most successful in the history of the Authority which reflects growing confidence of investors in CDA and its business friendly policies.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz assured Builders Association that suggestions of business community development of Islamabad will be honoured.