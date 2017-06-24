CDA to ensure allotment of Govt accommodation to employees on merit

Staff Reporter

Member Administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that the CDA Administration would ensure allotment of Government Accommodation to the employees on merit. All affairs of the CDA including allotment of residential accommodation would be made in transparent manner, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, an Assistant Director of CDA Sher Muhammad Makoo was illegally occupying House # 380-E, Street # 58, Sector G-6/4 with the assistance of concerned Enquiry Clerk.

This house was transferred to CDA pool from the Estate Office Pool on 14.04.2017 so that CDA could allot said house in accordance with seniority.

However, when the situation was came into the notice of CDA Administration disciplinary action against the officer and official has been initiated.

Moreover, with the assistance of security staff the said house have been vacated from the illegal occupants and staff has been deputed for its protection.

The Estate Office has made the allotment of the house in violation of the rules as the house could only be allotted by the CDA in accordance with the seniority list.

Therefore, allotment made by the Estate Office is illegal as it is not competent to allot CDA Accommodation.