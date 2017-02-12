CDA employees waiting for upgradation in pay scale

The federal government had announced to up grade the pay scales of Assistant to BPS-16, UDC to BS-11 and LDC to BPS-9 in Budget 2016-17.

Talking to APP, CDA employees said that despite a passage of seven months, “We are pursuing our file, in this regard, by themselves but the finance division and HRD DTE raise objections on the file on one pretext or the other.” The CDA employees are of the view that the administration is adopting dual policy towards them. —APP

Related