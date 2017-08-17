CDA should devise innovative solution for urban, rural land development: PM

City Reporter

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should devise innovative solutions for urban and rural land development. Chairing a meeting on CDA at the PM House, wherein he was briefed on the civic body affairs, he said the CDA, while introducing sectoral management and resources, should ensure service integration.

The prime minister also stressed on the need for redressal mechanism regarding public grievances on municipal affairs. Encroachments must be stopped and roads’ design should be user-friendly, he said.

He directed the ministry to submit a comprehensive presentation enlisting the said proposals and their implementation mechanism for making CDA a truly innovative and public friendly organization.

Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA Ansar Aziz Sheikh and other senior government officials were present during the meeting.