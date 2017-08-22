CDA to develop road infrastructure for reducing traffic flow on highways

City Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have devised a comprehensive strategy to further develop the road infrastructure in line with the modern requirements to reduce the burden of traffic on major avenues and roads in the Federal Capital. These avenues and roads would also be widened to facilitate the commuters in future, said a press release issued by CDA.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said this on the eve of ground breaking of dualization of Ataturk Avenue here on Monday. On this occasion, Member Engineering, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said all the ongoing development projects are being completed within the stipulated time, while under the future plan; new mega projects would also be initiated. He said Ataturk Avenue is the major access to Diplomatic Enclave, Pak Secretariat, Parliament House and Red Zone. Due to the amassed traffic, MCI and CDA decided to dualize Ataturk Avenue to facilitate the traffic, he added.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said that the project will be completed within one year at the cost of Rs.235.00 million. However, he said that this project of immense importance therefore, he directed the Member Engineering to complete the project before the due time in line with international standards.

He also directed for submission of time to time progress report about the project. On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised about the project of dualization of Ataturk Avenue. He was informed that initially the estimated cost of the project was Rs. 518.00 million, however, it is expected that the project would be completed at the cost of Rs. 235.00 million.

He was further apprised that Ataturk Avenue (West) Embassy Road would be dualized from Khayaban-e-Suhurwardhy to Khayaban-e-Margalla (Ayub Chowk). The width of Ataturk Avenue on both sides is 24 feet with two lanes on each side, while construction of nine feet shoulders is also part of the project. One bridge and two box culverts would also be constructed on 2.68 kilometer long Ataturk Avenue.

He was informed that retaining wall on both sides of the avenue is also part of the project, while system for sewerage of water would also be constructed. Besides the construction work, installation of signboards and lane marking work would be completed on the avenue. Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed Member Engineering to complete the project of dualization of Ataturk Avenue before the stipulated time so that the commuter could avail this latest road facility and traffic burden could be eased.