CDA declares Imran’s residence illegal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday declared the construction of Imran Khan’s residence in Banigala as illegal.

In a report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the CDA said a total 122 structures including the PTI chief’s residence (bearing number 92) were built against the ICT regulations.

The report contained details on illegal structures and encroachment around Banigala. It said the structures constructed in Zone 3 and 4 need to be razed.

Banigala is a residential area located in Islamabad at the eastern bank of Rawal Lake. The residential area was established in early 2000.