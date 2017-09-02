Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted 162 Anti Encroachment Operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in the entire city during the month of August.

During these operations enforcement staff demolished 40 illegal construction rooms, 16 illegal boundary walls, 21 shops, 45 Juggis while numerous food and vegetable stalls, many barber setups, several building material/wood/scrape depots, road side encroachments and moveable/immovable encroachments were also removed during this period.

Five vehicles were also confiscated for unauthorized selling of different goods. During these operations 1,857 number of encroachment items were also confiscated and shifted to store located at F-9 Park.

This was informed during the meeting held at CDA Headquarters, chaired by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz. The meeting reviewed the progress of Anti Encroachment Drive conducted during the month of August. On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present.

While expressing satisfaction over the results of Anti- encroachment drive, Mayor of Islamabad directed the Director Enforcement to further gear-up the Anti Encroachment Drive.

He emphasized on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication encroachments from the city. He asked the business community particularly traders union to join hands with CDA and MCI in anti-encroachment drive. He said that efforts would be made to restore natural grace of the city. Anti-encroachment drive will continue till complete elimination of encroachments from the city.—APP

Related