CDA barred from any transaction until F-11 affectees compensated

Zubair Qureshi

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered attaching the accounts of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) since it had failed to compensate the affectees of Bhaikha Syedan, a village where today sector F-11 is located.

The IHC bench in its order observed that the civic body would not be able to make any transactions other than salaries of the employees or those transactions made with prior permission of the court until it compensates to the affectees of the said village.

The bench also directed the CDA to submit a report about all affectees of land acquisition and produce record before the court when it resumes work after winter vacation. The bench has also directed the office to club all such cases and fix before the court.

The matter is related to non-compensation to the residents of Bhaikha Syedan that was a village in the present CDA sector F-11. According to Hamid Ali Bukhari Advocate the counsel in the case ‘Azhra Shaheen vs CDA’ there are 505 affectees of CDA.

The CDA acquired the land in 1981-1982 and a few residents were compensated either in the form of cash for build-up properties or developed plots for land. The few others were never paid despite the fact that CDA announced its first award in 1982, second in 1985 and third in 1987.