CDA awakens at last

THE Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to approach media regulators against illegal housing schemes in the limits of Islamabad so that they could not place advertisements in media in future without Authority’s approval. The step has been taken to stop publicity/marketing/booking/sale of plots by the management of illegal housing schemes within ICT limits.

The issue of luring people to invest in housing schemes and real estate business through attractive advertisements has assumed dangerous proportions, which is evident from the fact that majority of ads relate to real estate. There is nothing wrong and there should be no bar on reaching out to the prospective consumers or buyers but the contents must be based on ground realities and not just hollow claims to dupe people in investing their hard-earned money in questionable schemes. The problem is not confined to sponsors of private housing schemes as institutions like Federal Government employees Housing Foundation too is indulging in similar tactics as it frequently advertises different schemes and invites applications for registration as members against payment of hefty amounts but several schemes including Bharakahu have taken off the ground. The Foundation is just minting money without ownership of land and similar tactics are being used by authorities like DHA that receive billions in the name of processing fee. The proposal of the CDA to ask media organisations to seek approval of real estate advertisements from the civic body would be a step in the right direction and we hope all concerned would cooperate with it. In fact, civic bodies in other cities should also make similar arrangements so that people do not fall into trap laid by unscrupulous elements in the name of plots and flats.

