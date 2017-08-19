CDA asked to address traders issues

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Khalid Iqbal Malik called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the key issues of traders of Sector G-15 and focus on better development of this sector in order to facilitate the growth of business activities in the area.

He was addressing a delegation of newly elected Traders Welfare Association, G-15 Markaz, that visited the ICCI led by its Secretary General Chaudhry Zahid Fareed, a press release said.

Khalid Iqbal Malik assured the delegation that the ICCI would highlight their major issues at every relevant forum for urgent redress. He also briefed the delegation about the efforts of ICCI for the promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad.

Senior Vice President, ICCI, Khalid Malik said the chamber had held many meetings with CDA to address the issues of traders and industrialists and reiterated that such efforts would be continued to redress the problems of trade and industry. He said the chamber’s doors would also be opened for traders and market unions and assured that the ICCI would fully cooperate for resolving the problems of G-15 traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Chaudhry Zahid Fareed, Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-15 Markaz highlighted the issues of his area. He said Sector G-15 was experiencing serious problem of water shortage due to which the business community and residents of the area were facing great difficulties.—APP