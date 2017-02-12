The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved grant of M.Phil allowance worth of Rs.2500/- per month to the employees holding M.Phil degree.
A notification to this effect has been issued with the approval of Chairman, CDA. The subject notification has been issued subsequent to Government of Pakistan’s Finance Division (Regulation Wing) office memorandum dated January 04, 2017. —INP
CDA approves Rs2,500 allowance for M.Phil employees
