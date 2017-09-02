Most of CCTV cameras’ out of order

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur district is among one of the most sensitive districts of Sindh because Shikarpur district has faced multiple suicide attacks and other heinous attacks including torching NATO oil tankers, keeping an eye on attacks, on the recommendation of Police department Shikarpur Closed Circuit Television [CCTV] cameras’ had been installed a couple of year back to monitor to the activity of suspected persons, terrorists and criminal elements after the suicide bomb explosion took place at Central Imambargah Karbala Moula at Lakhi gate Shikarpur in January of 2015, which claimed at least 60 lives of innocent persons and left 80 others injured, held at Central Imambargah Karbala Moula during Friday prayer.