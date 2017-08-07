CCPO puts forces on high alert

City Reporter

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Capt (retd) Muhammad Amin Wains has directed the police officers to put the force on high alert in the city in order to avoid any untoward situation. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that war against terrorism was a national duty and it could only be won with the support of people. Divisional SPs have been directed to review the security arrangements at all important places in the city and take necessary measures to further enhance the security. He said that Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) would soon be extended as it was our prime responsibility to provide security to the people.