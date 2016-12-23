CCP to create awareness of competition law

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a seminar at the National University of Science & Technology Islamabad (NUST) as part of the ‘Competition Advocacy Academia Drive’ started by CCP to create awareness of the competition law. Senior faculty members of NUST including Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Verda Salman, and students in large number attended the seminar. In his opening remarks, Dr. Ashfaque Hassan Khan said that the role of regulatory bodies like CCP is extremely important in the era of economic liberalisation and deregulation where consumer protection becomes a priority area for the government. Anti-competitive behaviour such as cartelisation and abuse of dominance can inflict huge losses to the economy and that is where the CCP steps in to check these activities. He lauded the role of CCP in creating awareness of the competition law and taking steps for promoting its voluntary compliance.