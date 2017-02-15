CCP, PPRA sign MoU for strengthening procurement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strengthening public procurement and combating anti-competitive practices.

The MoU was signed by Vadiyya Khalil, Chairperson CCP and Khizar Hayat Khan, Managing Director (MD), PPRA in a ceremony held at CCP Head Office. The ceremony was attended by Ikram Ul Haque Qureshi, CCP’s Member (Cartel & Trade Abuse and Legal) and senior officers of PPRA and CCP.

PPRA under the PPRA Ordinance, 2002 is responsible to take measures for improving the governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, services and works in the public sector while CCP has the enforcement powers under the Competition Act, 2010 to prohibit collusive bidding.

The MoU has been signed to forge a strategic partnership between the CCP and PPRA for sharing of information on matters relating to their respective statutory mandates, including the possible cases of anti-competitive practices. CCP and PPRA will undertake collaborated efforts to strengthen their own capacities in detecting anti-competitive practices in public procurement as well as to build the capacity of the public procurement agencies to identify and report the instances of bid rigging.

As part of such efforts, PPRA will regularly provide training to CCP officials on matters relating to public procurement processes while CCP will provide training to PPRA officials on matters relating to anti-competitive practices in public procurement.