CCP initiates action against real estate firm

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show cause notice to a Lahore-based real estate company, M/s Vision Developers (Pvt) Limited, for prima facie deceptively marketing a housing scheme in the name of ‘Park View Villas’ without obtaining approval of the concerned authorities, thus violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010. CCP received a complaint wherein it was alleged that M/s Vision Developers (Pvt) Limited is offering residential and commercial plots in an unauthorized/unapproved housing scheme, namely the ‘Park View Villas,’ by concealing the material facts from the consumers/investors in the marketing campaign. It was further alleged that the location of the ‘Park View Villas’ is being shown in the marketing campaign of M/s Vision Developers in an area where another housing scheme in the name of ‘River Edge Housing Scheme has been registered with the Lahore Development Authority. An inquiry conducted by the CCP’s Office of Fair Trade established that by running a deceptive marketing campaign, the real estate company not only deceived consumers but also harmed competition in the market.