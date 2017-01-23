CCP imposes fines on dairy companies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has passed an order imposing fines of PKR 62.29 million on Engro Foods Limited (EFL), PKR 2 Million on Noon Pakistan Limited (NPL), and PKR 500,000 on Shakarganj Foods Products Limited (SFP) for violating Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The order has been passed by the CCP’s bench comprising of the Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil, Members Dr. Shahzad Ansar and Ikram Ul Haq Qureshi. The order disposes off the show cause notices issued to these companies after an inquiry conducted by CCP found that the aforementioned companies were prima faciedeceiving consumers by marketing and selling tea whiteners and dairy drinks including SFP’s product ‘Qudrat’ (liquid tea whitener), NPL’s product ‘Dairy Rozana’ (dairy drink) and EFL’s product ‘Dairy Omung’ (dairy drink) as milk.

The order found that EFL in its marketing campaign for its product ‘Dairy Omung’ , particularly the television commercial, gave the net impression that ‘Omung’ is milk, and not a dairy drink, while the company’s website termed ‘Omung’ as an alternate to loose milk, thereby deceiving the unsuspecting consumer.

The order further noted that the packaging and labelling of NPL’s product ‘Dairy Rozana’ gave a general net impression that the product is milk.