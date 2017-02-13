CCP imposes fine on Bahria Town

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has fined Bahria Town (Private) Limited PKR 2 million for abusing its dominant position and restricting Nayatel from providing cable, internet and telephony (CIT) services to the residents of phase 1-6 of Bahria Town, Rawalpindi in violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The order has been passed by the CCP’s bench comprising of the Members Dr. Shahzad Ansar and Ikram Ul Haq Qureshi.

The order held that Bahria Town is dominant in the relevant market to grant ‘right of way’ for provision of telephony and broadband services in phase 1-6 of Bahria Town, Rawalpindi and that it had misused this dominance by not granting the right of way to Nayatel. This act of refusal was discriminatory, exclusionary and resulted in loss of any choice for consumers and restriction of competition in the market.

CCP has ordered Bahria Town grant ‘right of way’ on fair, reasonable and competitive terms and prices for laying down CIT infrastructure. Additionally, Nayatel is also asked to ensure that while laying down and installing its fiber-optic cable, it should use the best technology and reinstate footpaths and all infrastructures to the satisfaction of Bahria Town.