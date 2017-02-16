CCP conducts seminar

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a seminar at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi as part of the ‘Competition Advocacy Academia Drive’, initiated by CCP to create awareness of the Competition Law among the students and faculty members of the academic institutions of Pakistan.

This was the 8th consecutive seminar in the first leg of the Academia Drive in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The second leg of the Academia Drive will start from 23rd February 2017 from the University of Peshawar, which will be followed by seminars in 18 leading Universities of the four provinces.

Professor Dr. Azra Yasmin in her welcome address appreciated the CCP’s initiative of creating awareness in the academic institutions saying that competition law has emerged as an important discipline within the field of economics and law and universities can greatly benefit by adopting such modern disciplines.

Presentations by CCP included an animation on Competition Law, a brief overview of the evolution of Competition Policy and Law worldwide.—PR