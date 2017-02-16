CCP conducts ‘Competition Advocacy Academia Drive’ seminar in FJWU

Staff Reporter

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Thursday held a seminar at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of the ‘Competition Advocacy Academia Drive’. The seminars was initiated by the CCP to create awareness of the competition law among the students and faculty members of the academic institutions of Pakistan, a CCP’s statement said.

This was the 8th consecutive seminar in the first leg of the academia drive in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The second leg of the Academia Drive will start from February 23, from the University of Peshawar, which will be followed by seminars in 18 leading universities of the four provinces. The seminar in FJWU was attended by Dean, Management Sciences, Commerce and Law Professor Dr Azra Yasmin, Chairperson Economics Department Dr Tahir Mukhtar, other senior faculty members and students of the economics, management sciences and law departments in large numbers.

Professor Dr Azra Yasmin in her welcome address appreciated the CCP’s initiative of creating awareness in the academic institutions. She said competition law had emerged as an important discipline within the field of economics and law and universities could greatly benefit by adopting such modern disciplines.

“Such seminars help bridge gaps between theory and practice, hence greatly benefit students by providing opportunities of learning through direct interaction with professionals,” she added.

Presentations by the CCP included an animation on competition law, a brief overview of the evolution of competition policy and law worldwide, an outline of the Pakistan’s competition law, and a presentation on the role of the Office of Fair Trade (OFT) in curbing deceptive marketing practices. After the seminar, a meeting was held between the CCP team including Dr Shahzad Ansar and Ahmed Qadir the faculty members of the university to discuss the prospects of further collaboration in creating awareness of the law.