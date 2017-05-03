CCI for strict punishment to corrupt officials

Massive illegalities in Kachhi Canal Project

PM directs timely completion of projects

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The 31st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) at its meeting here on Tuesday considered the inquiry into corruption charges of Kachhi Canal case and unanimously decided to award exemplary punishment to all the officials involved in the case.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who chaired the meeting stated that previously development projects were never completed in time and cost over-run was a matter of routine. He directed that all projects should henceforth be completed within approved costs and scheduled timelines with utmost transparency.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Secretary, Inter-Provincial Coordination Division briefed the meeting regarding implementation status of decisions taken in the last CCI meeting held on 16th December, 2016.

CCI directed all provincial representatives to hold meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development to finalize matters pertaining to higher education and other similar bodies in post 18th Amendment scenario.

CCI approved the financing of National Flood Protection Plan Phase-IV at an overall cost of Rs. 177.661 billion on 50 : 50 share basis by the federal government and the provincial governments.

For the agenda item of ‘Import of LNG’, it was decided that the summary shall be circulated to all Provinces for soliciting comments and shall be presented in the next CCI meeting.

CCI expressed satisfaction over the 6th Population and Housing Census. The Ministry of finance assured that the Census would be completed within the scheduled timeline with utmost transparency.

Ministry of climate change briefed the meeting that detailed consultations on National Forest Policy 2015 have been completed with all provinces. The policy only provides for additional federal technical and expert advice as well as coordination with International forums with whom we are signatory to international protocols and agreements. Forests, itself being a provincial subject, shall remain under control of Provincial Governments for purposes of implementation.

Minister for Water and Power informed the CCI that issues regarding settlement of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) between WAPDA and government of Punjab have been settled wherein WAPDA has issued a promissory note in its favour amounting to Rs. 38.12 billion while a tariff petition is under review for filing with NEPRA for recovery of NHP arrears.

The CCI approved amendments in the ‘Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997’.