CCI finally acts on Kachhi Canal

DELAYS and cost overruns are inherent part of most our projects but this is something which comes with a cost finally borne by people of the country. Though present government has to its credit the projects which it completed well in time yet there are many which await completion over the last ten to fifteen years.

One such is the mega Kachhi canal project which was envisaged to irrigate thousands of acres of Balochistan’s parched land. It has not been completed despite the fact that the project was first approved in year 2003. Several revised deadlines were given for completion of the project but still it remains a pipedream with cost soaring to Rs 80.5b from the initial Rs 31.2b. On reports that the project involved massive illegalities, the CCI had approved the formation of an inquiry commission to fix responsibility of those behind the irregularities. As the commission had furnished its report, the CCI at its 31st meeting on Tuesday unanimously approved to award exemplary punishment to those officials involved in corrupt practices. We hope officials who were involved in illegal release of funds will not be spared and taken to task. These corrupt people in fact deserve no mercy. Besides sending them behind bars, all the money they accumulated through illegal means should be recovered from them. This strict punishment undoubtedly will greatly help check corrupt practices elsewhere as well. Apart from this mega project, there are several other projects that await attention of relevant quarters. We expect that the CCI and the PM will personally monitor the progress on these projects so that they could be completed without further delay. For timely completion, it is imperative that funds are released without any hiccups. Besides relevant department tasked with monitoring the progress of projects need to be further strengthened with capable and upright persons so that misappropriation in case of Kachhi canal at the cost of public money could be averted in future. A system needs to be evolved that ensures transparent completion of vital projects within stipulated period.

