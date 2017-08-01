CCAC to meet next week to assess cotton crop output

Islamabad

The first meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would be held next week to asses the volume of current cotton crop in the country.

All stakeholders including Ministry of Textile Industry, representatives of provincial governments, Plant Protection Department, Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP) and cotton growers would attend the meeting, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Monday he said that among others the meeting would also be attended by the all Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).

The committee would asses the volume of current cotton crop in the country, besides assessing the per acre crop output and average plant population and crop outlook, he added.

The meeting would also discuss the challenges and issues being faced by the cotton growers at post harvest stages and would suggest their remedial measures.

Giving the overview about the crop, Dr. Abdullah said that cotton crop for the season 2017-18 was progressing well in Sindh and Punjab. He said that picking of seed cotton was started in lower Sindh in first week of July and crop out look was stable and encouraging production was expected during the season.

Due to heavy rains in Mirpur Khas, picking activity has been slowed, adding that recent rains has damaged cotton crop in Mirpur Khas at some extent but significant losses have not been reported, he added. Khalid Abdullah said that cotton crop was in good condition in rest of cotton belt of Punjab and Sindh, besides the pest situation was also below economic threshold level. About the seed cotton prices he said that the prices were remained between Rs 2,800-3300 per 40 kg in domestic markets.—APP