Cattle rustling on the rise

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Above 100 citizens visited DPO office on Tuesday for complaining against SHOs of different police stations for not arresting accused involved in theft and cattle lifting. Some among them had come to raise their voice against investigation officers for not conducting investigation of their cases in transparent manner.

One among them had a complaint that Sadar police was not apprehending a proclaimed offender. Since the complainants were in large number, the DPO held open Kachehry and listened to the complaints.

To start with a delegation of farmers belonging to UC Shahidanwali, comprising those loosing cattle in theft cases was allowed to narrate their grievances. Vice Chairman UC Nawaz Gondal and Zahid Gondal submitted that in their areas more than ten cattle theft incidents had taken place in the past month, depriving them of four buffalos with calves, two oxen and two cows with calves.

The incidents were reported to Police Station Sadar. Only four cases were registered while six cases still remained pending for registration. They produced FIRs and applications to vindicate their complaints. They said in one case the rustler, and the vehicle used in cattle lifting were pointed out to police but so far neither the vehicle had been recovered nor was the accused apprehended.

They alleged the concerned police had been delaying the arrest of the accused, recovery of stolen cattle and was prolonging process of investigation. They said cattle’s rustling was alarmingly increasing during the past few months as the culprits were not being taken to account.

The DPO directed the concerned SHOs on telephone to take speedy action on the complaints. The complainants were also directed to contact their respective police stations for the relief. Complaints of other complainants were also disposed off in similar manner.