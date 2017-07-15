Cattle, motorbike lifters gangs busted

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

District police Mandi Bahauddin have claimed to have arrested two alleged robbers and four thieves, and recovered from them nine motorcycles worth Rs700000 and seven buffalos worth Rs 1400000. In a press conference held at his office, DPO Umar Salamat said that in view of rising crime cattle lifting and snatching motorcycles on gun-point had risen during the last month.

These incidents spread panic and sense of insecurity among the public in the area. Taking notice of the situation, under directions of IG Punjab, he formed special team led by SHO Kuthiala Sheikhan Inspector Basharat Warriach to arrest the culprits. SDPO Malakwal Raja Fakhar Bashir was made responsible to supervise and direct the team during the operation.

He said that the all members of the team worked hard during day and night and carried out several raids on hiding places of the bandits.