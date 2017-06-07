Category I&II houses at Kuri Road to be completed by March

Staff Reporter

Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Jameel Ahmed Khan handed out a commitment to the Legal Advisor, Agha Nadeem of Federal Ombudsman that the Authority will complete the construction work of the category one houses at Kuri Road Project by March next year and of the category 2 by June next year, and half of the housing units in this category will be completed by the end of this year.

The meeting was held here today at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat which was attended by the representatives of the PHA, allottees of the houses who expressed their acute concern over the delay of the completion of the Project that was launched way back in 2008.

The PHA informed the Legal Advisor that the work on the category (2) houses had been resumed with full swing which was suspended by the contractor due to the procedural lacunas between him and the PHA. The legal Advisor directed the Managing Director to ensure that no such snags hit the pace of the construction work in the future.