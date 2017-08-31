Cases against youth ‘doing routine work now’ may be quashed

Srinagar

Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra has said government is mulling to quash cases against youth who “are doing their routine work now”. Addressing a day long youth convention at Sumbal, Sonawari in north Kashmir Bandipora district, Parra said J&K comprises 65 percent population of youth and the party is determined for the economic and political empowerment of the state, mainly of the youth.

“We have put in place the comprehensive plan of action for the welfare of all the segments of the society in general and youth in particular. Our government is considering the amnesty plan for quashing of FIRs of those youth, who are doing their routine work now,” he said in the convention where party’s youth wing discussed the strategy for empowerment of youth in the state.

Waheed said developmental works on sports stadiums for the youth of respective areas are being executed on speedy basis. He said Indoor Sports Complex which will be built on modern lines at the cost of Rs 4 crores has been dedicated to this area.

Terming the unemployment as main concern, Parra stressed on becoming job generators instead of job seekers. “The main concern of the youth is unemployment which should get solved and our party is working on that where every person will get benefit and instead of job seekers, they will become job generators,” he said.

Encouraging people for new technology in the field of horticulture, the PDP youth president said under new schemes with horticulture department for high density apple orchards, people should take benefit of these schemes.

Many youth leaders were present on the occasion including Peer Rayees, Zahoor Ahmad Bootu, Jahangir Dar, Shafaat, Rafqat Sonwarie, Tanveer Ul Islam, Ab Hamid Pahloo, Manzoor Dar and others. —KR