Case against 80 people for stoning minister’s convoy

Sherwan

A case has been lodged against 80 people in Abbottabad’s Sherwan police station for pelting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi’s vehicle with stones. According to details, 18 persons are nominated in the case, however, no arrests have been made yet.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi was on Saturday attacked by the voters of his own constituency when they saw the minister after four years in his native area of Kargu Khan.

The situation went really out of control as the angry protestors pelted stones at the convoy. The glasses of minister’s vehicle were also broken. Police officials immediately rushed to the area as soon as they were informed of the incident.—NNI