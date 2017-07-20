CAS rejects Chernova ban appeal

Lausanne

Sport’s highest court CAS on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova against her doping ban. Chernova was suspended in November 2016 over anomalies in her biological passport and stripped of her 2011 world heptathlon title. She was suspended for three years and eight months after a sample from the 2009 world championships was retested to reveal an anabolic steroid. Chernova would not have been eligible to compete in South Korea in 2011 if her positive test had been discovered at the time.

The 29-year-old was contesting the decision by athletics’ ruling body the IAAF to hand her case over to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS ruled last November that all her results between August 2011 and July 2013 be cancelled, stripping her not only of the gold she won from the 2011 world championships in Daegu but also the bronze from the 2012 London Olympics. In April the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped her of bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008 after re-testing of her sample came back positive for the prohibited substance turinabol. Chernova’s title is due to be awarded to retired British athletics great Jessica Ennis-Hill, who took silver in Daegu, at the 2017 world championships in London next month.—AFP