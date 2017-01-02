Cartwright to debut for Australia, O’Keefe in as second spinner

Sydney

All-rounder Hilton Cartwright will make his debut for Australia in the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney on Tuesday, with left-arm spinner Steve O´Keefe also coming back into the team, captain Steve Smith has said.

Cartwright, a batting all-rounder, can also bowl medium pace.

He replaces Nic Maddinson in the side after the left-hander scored just 27 runs in his four innings.

O´Keefe will replace pace bowler Jackson Bird in the only other change from the side that wrapped up the three-match series with a game to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

The 32-year-old edged out fellow left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who had also been recalled to the squad, as the second slow-bowling option behind Nathan Lyon for the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which has typically produced slow, turning wickets.

O´Keefe has played three previous Tests, including the Sydney game last year against West Indies, but was injured on the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O´Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.—AFP