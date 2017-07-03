Are you one of those reeling through life carrying a heavy load? You wonder why you can’t be like others with burdens that are lighter. Well here’s a story for you my friend.

Brenda was almost half way to the top of the tremendous granite cliff. She was standing on a ledge where she was taking a breather during this, her first rock climb. As she rested there, the safety rope snapped against her eye and knocked out her contact lens.

“Great”, she thought. “Here I am on a rock ledge, hundreds of feet from the bottom and hundreds of feet to the top of this cliff, and now my sight is blurry.” She looked and looked, hoping that somehow it had landed on the ledge. But it just wasn’t there. She felt the panic rising in her, so she began praying. She prayed for calm, and she prayed that she may find her contact lens.

When she got to the top, a friend examined her eye and her clothing for the lens, but it was not to be found. Although she was calm now that she was at the top, she was saddened because she could not clearly see across the range of mountains. She thought of the verse “The eyes of the Lord run to and from throughout the whole earth.”

She thought, “God, you can see all these mountains. You know every stone and leaf, and You know exactly where my contact lens is. Please help me.”

Later, when they had hiked down the trail to the bottom of the cliff they met another party of climbers just starting up the face of the cliff. One of them shouted out, “Hey, you guys! Anybody lose a contact lens?”

Well, that would be startling enough, but you know why the climber saw it? An ant was moving slowly across a twig on the face of the rock, carrying it!

The story doesn’t end there. Brenda’s father is a cartoonist. When she told him the incredible story of the ant, the prayer, and the contact lens, he drew a cartoon of an ant lugging that contact lens with the caption, “Lord, I don’t know why You want me to carry this thing. I can’t eat it, and it’s awfully heavy. But if this is what You want me to do, I’ll carry it for You.”

I think it would do all of us some good to say, “God, I don’t know why You want me to carry this load. I can see no good in it and it’s awfully heavy. But, if You want me to carry it, I will.”

I read Brenda’s story and pondered on it awhile. How true isn’t it? So often we carry the burden of our children, of our spouses, of our friends, without knowing it, till one day they say, “Hey, thanks today I am a better person for what you’ve carried for me.”

Or, maybe there’s no thanks involved, like that poor ant, and all we have is the absolute belief that if we are carrying a heavy load, God wants us to do so for awhile..!

