Carpet industry can increase employments in rural areas

Lahore

The carpet industry can increase employment opportunities specially in the rural areas and authorities should provide special incentives to the industry.

The speakers said this while addressing a review meeting organised by Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA), here on Sunday.

PCMAEA Vice chairman Riaz Ahmed and other office bearers including Usman Ghani, Malik Latif and Akhtar Nazir Cookie also spoke on the occasion.

Riaz Ahmed said carpet industry has huge potential to generate employment opportunities not only in the cities but in the rural areas as well, adding that it can also help bring women into the mainstream by improving their economic condition.

He said that 35th Pakistan International Carpet Exhibition was scheduled to be held in October this year here and representatives of various countries would attend the exhibition, adding the event would strengthen the carpet industry of Pakistan.

He said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan was providing maximum support for the success of the exhibition. Other speakers also stressed the need of providing maximum facilities for the carpet industry for enabling it to compete the rival countries.—APP