Carpet association concerned over dollar conversion rate

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association has urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General to take up the huge difference of dollar’s conversion rate for export and open market with the authorities concerned.

Association’s Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmad in a statement on Saturday said the State Bank of Pakistan occasionally intervenes to smooth out the market which is now a day indicating main problems as the open market US dollar conversion rate is around Rs 109 while export dollar conversion rate is Rs 104.