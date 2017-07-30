Caring for expectant mothers

Punjab Government continues taking adequate measures for providing modern healthcare facilities to the people without any discrimination and as many as 85 per cent out of about 2500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) have been made fully functional recently with posting of Medical Officers.

While these healthcare facilities are being provided to the people, special steps are also being taken for taking care of the healthcare needs of the womenfolk particularly those living in the rural areas. It is good to note that on the special instructions of Shehbaz Sharif, the first-ever initiative in Pakistan for the safety and well-being of mothers and infants has been launched, free of any charges, through “Mehfooz Maan Ambulance Service” exclusively for the expecting mothers particularly in rural areas.

According to the reports, newly-launched “Mehfooz Maan Ambulance Service” for expecting rural mothers is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, highly trained and responsive staff is posted at Central Call Centre, immediate direction is given for ambulance on call in the relevant areas, expecting mother is shifted to the nearest BHU in time.

To ensure that more and more expectant mothers in the rural areas avail this ambulance service, it is suggested that this should be printed in leaflets in Urdu and the same should be displayed in the rural areas down to the union council level for the information of all particularly the prospective beneficiaries. The expectant mothers in the rural areas will be able to avail this innovative service only if they are aware about existence of such a novel facility in their areas and that too round clock and free of cost.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related