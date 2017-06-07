CarFirst to reinvent how to trade used cars

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

CarFirst, has raised one of Pakistan’s biggest round of series ‘A’ funding to reinvent the used car sales sector. Launched in late 2016, CarFirst aims to provide car sellers a safe and hassle free process to get their cars inspected and sold at fair price within an hour in which CarFirst even processes the payment. CarFirst uses an internally developed algorithm, market intelligence, and a professionally trained team to conduct inspections and valuations.

Car First’sonline platform allows car owners to enter their car’s information for a free valuation, they can book an appointment at one of CarFirst inspection center for a physical inspection of their car. After the multipoint physical evaluation, which includes engine, brakes, tires and road testing, CarFirst’s team of market and technical experts guide the potential seller on the current market value of their car and make an offer to buy accordingly. CarFirst also provides a first of its kind online auction platform for used-cars in Pakistan. CarFirst’s App, provides their private network of buyers the fastest way to find the perfect car that fits their buyers’ needs. Providing fully inspected and certified cars which saves their partners the inconvenience of having to worry about any mechanical problems and feel rest-assured and secure about pre-checked paperwork. They ensure providing the safest marketplace for their partners with an extensive variety of pre-inspected used-cars from across the country.