Carfirst achieves tremendous growth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Strong demand, national expansion, fueled by innovation and implementation of international best practices, served as primary drivers of success for CarFirst. CarFirst provides car sellers a safe and hassle free process to get their cars inspected and sold at a fair price within an hour in which CarFirst even processes the payment. CarFirst also provides a first of its kind online auction platform for used-cars in Pakistan. CarFirst’s App, provides their private network of buyers the fastest way to find the perfect car that fits their buyers’ needs.

Raja Murad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of CarFirst stated: “We started CarFirst with a vision to reinvent how used cars are traded in Pakistan through technology and infrastructure creation. We started our operations with a two man team in small home-office in Lahore and bought a Mehran as our first official purchase.

We developed a unique model where we make this a one window solutions offering competitive prices and a very secure experience to sellers. Within six months, we have achieved tremendous growth and are now held by the Frontier Car Group with 115 employees and currently operating in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, with plans to expand in other major cities across Pakistan.”