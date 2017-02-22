Career Expo at Bahria University

Islamabad

Bahria University Islamabad organized Career Expo 2017 with aim to bring to job seekers and employers under one roof and to guide candidates on various career paths and innovative job hunt tactics. The job fair was poised to serve as a cost-effective way for the organizations to directly interact with prospective candidates and recruit the required talent without going through hassle of traditional hiring practices.

Pro Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral (R) Shahid Saeed HI (M) inaugurated the event. Other senior management of university, alumni and potential employers were also present at the occasion. The Career Expo ’17 provided a unique forum to connect employers who offer career opportunities with candidates from Bahria University Islamabad.

The industry players as well as human resources experts from top organizations gave an overview of the various industries’ update on HR demands, entry requirement and career prospects. The event was arranged with an objective of not only connecting top talent with employers but also to provide opportunity for students and alumni to learn about job openings, research companies and practice their interviewing and networking skills. More than 60 leading companies of telecom, FMCG, services, manufacturing, NGOs and banking sectors participated in the Career Expo 2017.