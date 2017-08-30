Care of Hujjaj govt responsibility: Yousaf

Hajj Advisory Committee eulogizes arrangements for Hujjaj

Islamabad

Hajj Advisory Committee at its meeting in Makkah has expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements made for Hujjaj under the government scheme.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf reviewed the Hajj arrangements, says a message received here from Makkah.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the Hujjaj themselves are appreciating the arrangements regarding food, accommodation and transport. He said no complaints have been received in the pre-Hajj operation and the officials of the ministry of religious affairs deserve appreciation for achieving the targets set under the ‘Hajj Policy 2017’.

The Minister was categorical in saying that taking care of the Hujjaj either from the government or the private scheme is our responsibility.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said it is the fifth Hajj operation of the present government and each year has seen improvement in Hajj arrangements. He noted that the 2016 Hajj operation is remembered for its arrangements but this year also the facilities have further been improved.

He said the Hujjaj will be given three times meal at Mashaer this year. In Madina, the Hujjaj were accommodated at four and five star hotels while in Makkah also the quality of accommodation was ensured.

The Advisory Committee also discussed matters of private Hajj operators as well as the arrangements made for Hujjaj in Mashaer.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf asked Moavneens to serve the guests of Allah with full dedication and devotion. He said the satisfaction of Hujjaj will also bring a good name to the country.

The federal minister directed that such people should be deployed during the Hajj rituals which could properly guide the pilgrims. He said the Makatibs should also strictly follow the Rami timing.

The Minister asked the Hujjaj to pray for the peace and stability of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion, Director General Hajj Sajid Yousfani gave a comprehensive briefing to the advisory committee covering all aspects of the Hajj arrangements.

Later talking to Radio Pakistan, Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat said that he has personally interacted with the Hujjaj in Makkah and Madina who have greatly applauded the arrangements.

He was confident that the Hajj arrangements will see further improvements in the years to come. He said it is his desire that at least a five year Hajj policy is framed. Consultations in this regard with the relevant stakeholders will be held after the Hajj, he added. The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Consul General in Riyadh Shehryar Khan and representatives of Private Hajj operators.—INP