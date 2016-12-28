Car thief held

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has arrested an auto lifter and recovered a stolen vehicle from him, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. Following directions of SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, various teams of ACLC were constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat to ensure arrest of those involved in car lifting activities.

One of the team including ASIs Manzoor Elahi, Zahrey Khan and two others succeeded to apprehend ring leader of auto-lifting gang identified as Zahid Iqbal s/o Muhammad Yousif resident of Havelia Abbottabad.

Police team also recovered a stolen vehicle (Corolla- LXJ/345) from him which he took away from area of B-Division police station District Sheikhupura. During preliminary interrogation, fake registration book and file was also recovered from accused. Police is hopeful for more recovery and arrest of his other accomplices as further detailed investigation is underway from him.—APP

