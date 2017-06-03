Car lifter held; stolen car recovered

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested a car lifter who used to sell the stolen car along with his other accomplices, a police spokesman said.

He said a special team headed by In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali arrested a car thief Farman Ali resident of Charsada and recovered a Suzuki Mehran car (ICT-HE-871) from him which was found stolen from Saddar police station Hassan Abdal resident of Attock.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift car along with his two other accomplices and another police team has been constituted to arrest them.—APP

