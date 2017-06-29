Captain can’t change decision once announced at the toss: MCC

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

On Monday, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) the custodian of the laws of cricket, closely monitored the situation at County Ground, in Tauton, where the Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor was keen later to change her decision to bat first announced at the toss in the Women’s World Cup match against Australia.

She, however, was rightly denied the permission by the match official and the opposing captain Meghann Lanning.

Jonny Singer, the Laws of Cricket Advisor at Lord’s explains :

Decision to be notified

“As soon as the toss is completed, the captain of the side winning the toss shall notify the opposing captain and the umpires of his decision to bat or to field. Once notified, the decision cannot be changed”.

Interestingly, the law 4 on the toss insists the presence of umpire / umpires at the toss. However, the ICC is overriding it for the ICC competitions as per their playing conditions, according to the MCC official.

“Law 12.4 shall be replaced by the following :

The captains shall toss for the choice of innings, on the field of play and in the presence of the ICC Match Referee, who shall supervise the toss. The toss shall take place not earlier than 30 minutes, nor later than 15 minutes before the scheduled or any re-scheduled time for the match to start. Note, however, the provisions of Law 1.3 (Captain).

Note: Law 12.5 requiring the captain of the side winning the toss to notify the opposing captain as soon as the toss is completed o f his decision to bat or to field first shall apply”.

“That explains the Match Referee rather than umpire yesterday”. Singer added further.