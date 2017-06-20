Capital’s roads to be developed according to int’l standards: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that road infrastructure of the federal capital would be developed according to international standards to meet the future traffic needs of the city. He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review the performance of Market and Roads Maintenance Division, senior Officers of the Authority attended the meeting.

All roads development and maintenance projects being carried out in the city should be completed well in time without compromising the quality of work.

Concerned departments should accelerate the pace of work so that the residents could be facilitated in better way, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA said.

During the meeting it was briefed that Roads Division – V the rehabilitation of M.R – II from NESCOM to IJP Road, Sector I-11 has been completed in all respect, while 95% work on construction of external infrastructure sector H-10 has been completed while remaining work is being carried out at fast pace.

The meeting was further told that 80% road development work in sector I-11/1, vacated from Katchi Abadi, has been completed while rest of the work would be completed with stipulated time. The meeting was further told that during the month of May, rehabilitation of approach road from GT Road to Haj Complex Sector I-14 has been also completed.

During the meeting it was further told that construction of 03 Nos. V.Rs in sector I-16 is in progress and 95% work on the project has been completed while efforts are being made to complete the remaining work within given time frame. Similarly construction of remaining portion of Service Road (South) of sector I-16/4 was also completed during the last month.