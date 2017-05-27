Capitalism, critics, counter critics

Capitalism is a very broad concept known as socio economic system of the state. The term is a theory oriented concept of socio economists, political economists and historians. Capitalism is actually a Latin word derived from Capital that means the amount received as a result of some product. Capitalism is the concept of having private ownership. That is defined as production with Non human inputs. This term also sparkles with the concept that the source of income only belongs to those who generate it. Yes, only owners dominate the amount earned through production e.g. facilities, machinery and tools. Decision making and investment of wealth is always in control of owners.

This concept is criticized and also appreciated by some of its believers. There should be equal distribution of profit among all those who worked for it. It is only liked to have political and economic power through the use of labour class. Labour class is exploited by giving them fixed amount of wealth. Being an engine of inequality and instability, it is more criticized. It actually deals with unfair means in the distribution of wealth and power.

It is considered economic inequality, unemployment and materialism oriented strategy. It is internally blurred into its own because of the internal conflicts in distribution of amount. The origin of slavery basically spread out this concept. On the other hand, opportunities to earn property are originated from capitalism. It creates entrepreneurs and investors. Activity of millions of people that each one is seeking his own means of interests, are coordinated.

UMAIR SALEEM

Islamabad

