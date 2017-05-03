Capital to have Solid Waste Management System

Staff Reporter

To collect and dispose off the garbage of the city, the federal capital would get first Solid Waste Management System in this year after a decades.

In this regard, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) all set to introduce modern solid waste management system in the city.

New solid waste management system includes front end collection, sweeping, transportation and disposal municipal waste from the metropolitan limits of MCI.

Talking to media, Spokes person of CDA Mazhar Hussain said that after decades of negligence, rural areas of the city would be also swept in line with modern standards.

He said, that Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that with the establishment of modern solid waste management system, a promise would be fulfilled which was made to the residents during the first ever local bodies election in the Federal capital.

He said that existing sanitation system was only covering the sectorial area of the city while there was no arrangement for carrying out cleanliness of the ruralareas and suburbs of the city.

It was one of the main reasons due to which rural areas of the present totally different picture.

He said that with the establishment of MCI all such differences are being eliminated,the Mayor added.