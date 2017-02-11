Capital free of polio disease: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Eradication of Polio is our national obligation. Healthy generation is the guarantee of prosperous Pakistan. Islamabad has the honor of polio free city and MCI would utilize all available resources to retain this honor.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said this on eve of inauguration of anti-polio camp here at Merabadia on Saturday. The camp has been established jointly by the Directorate of Health Services and Pakistan Rotary Club. On this occasion, senior officers of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and representative of Pakistan Rotary Club were also present.