Capacity to be improved to cope with any emergency situation: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that staff of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate has proved their professionalism and technical expertise not only in the twin cities but also in other parts of the country. However, he said that capacity of E&DM Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation would be improved, strengthened and further upgraded to cope with any emergency situation or natural calamity.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at CDA Headquarters here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and CDA during which performance of E&DM Directorate was reviewed.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI has taken consolidated and corrective steps for further improving performance of E&DM Directorate. In this connection, he said, all technical officers and officials serving in the other formations have been posted back to E&DM Directorate. He said that special arrangements are being made for imparting professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire tenders in the fleet.

Mayor MCI, Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that during the last week responded 37 emergency calls. Out of these calls, 11 were about fire eruption at green areas, two (02) calls about electric fire, two (2) calls of electric fire, one (01) call of house fire and one (01) call about garbage fire was also received and addressed promptly. The meeting was informed that during the last week five (05) rescue calls of different natures were also received which were also promptly responded. The meeting was informed that these calls were received from different areas including G-7/3-1, Malpur village, Bari Imam, near State Bank, Bani Gala, G-8/4, F-10/3, F-10/2, Trail V Margalla Hills, I-10/4, Shakerparian, F-6/4, F-10, G-7/3-2, G-7/4 F-6/1, G-6/2, Bara Khau and I-10/2.