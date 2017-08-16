Capacity building training course held for EOBI officers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Employees’ Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has organized a four-week Capacity Building training course for their officers at Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad simultaneously.

On this occasion the Chairman EOBI Khaqan Murtaza has said that this training course will help us to build personal capacity of EOBI officers as well as the performance of the Institution. He added that training is a conscious, deliberate and planned effort. Its purpose is to improve the skills, knowledge and effectiveness of the employees in their task. It also aims at preparing an employee for higher responsibilities.

The institution has nominated 101 Assistant Directors & Executive Officers belongs to the Head Office Karachi including seven Regional offices of Karachi, Reigional & Field Offices of Hyderabad, Kotri, Sukkur, Larkana, Hub , Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Manga Mandi, Shahdarah, Muzzafargarh, Sargodha, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Hasan Abdal, Mardan, Abbottabad, Peshawar and Gilgit.

The training course was consisted of four modules Microsoft Office, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Effective Communication Skills, Accounting and Financial Management and a special lecture delivered by Syed Iqbal Haider Zaidi Dy. Director General Benefits & Contribution on Introduction of EOB Act 1976.