Capacity building of deprived youth vital for future development: Experts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

To achieve socio economic goals, Pakistan desperately needs modern education and state of the art capacity building programs in social areas including health, agriculture and education. By equipping our youth with modern training and skills, country may achieve its development targets. Speakers stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of Global Learning Trust’s different programs for youth, education and agriculture sector.

The ceremony was held here in Federal Capital yesterday (Saturday) which was attended by large number of people from different levels of society while Jamat-e-Islami (JI) MNA Ayesha Syed was the chief guest on this occasion. The ceremony was addressed by GLT President Amb. Rubina H Ali along with renowned international scholar & FRIES Principal Dr. Mike Dillon.

While addressing on this occasion, Ayesha Syed lauded the efforts of the Global Learning Trust. She said such unique organizations need improved patronage and facilitation by the authorities in particular and other sectors of the society in general.

Global Learning Trust’s President Rubina H. Ali said that during implementation of GLT projects different researches and studies would be conducted for further assessing the challenges of concerned sectors while these areas will be capacitated with modern techniques.

Talking about GLT approach towards performance, she said that “many enter the arena of development and welfare sector with change slogans and quit abruptly, but we are changing the odd practices.”

Terming reforms in education sector as key to bright future Rubina Ali assured to change the education system at almost no cost or very low cost. While explaining the training modules for different sectors, GLT President said that “those who would join the advanced learning and training on UK module shall save their time, money and energies. The students would be having the guarantees of world’s top-class universities and institutions in UK and USA. A few have already signed MOU’s and a lot of them are in pipeline.”

To achieve the goals of peaceful and developed future, we have to involve the youth in constructive way and they would be mentored how to improve their living, education, and job standards, she said while adding that youth needs to be guided not to waste their precious time and energies in destructive activities.

While talking about the deprived farmers of Pakistan, GLT president said that the lives of farmers are hostage to adverse socio economic and environmental conditions. A range of factors, including a lack of sufficient monetary compensation for labor, shortage of health facilities, civic facilities, education, and government support along with natural hazards have adversely affected the farmers. She maintained that although the farmers contribute immensely towards the economy and food requirements of the country but still they were the most neglected segment of the society. She also mentioned that farmers have limited opportunities to learn improved farming practices, integrated pest management, alternatives to chemical fertilizers and water management.

On the occasion, the International principal of the FRIES said that the new academic team will ensure the students become a resource of change leaders in business performance to improve the livelihood of the local people and assist in the economic growth of Pakistan. He assured they will bring the same quality as that in United Kingdom’s educational Institutions.

People representing different walks of life including politics, corporate & development sector, civil society assured to extend their cooperation to GLT programs.